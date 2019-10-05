By Ruthie Laroche – Messenger Sports



Enosburg—Sophie and Hannah Burns of Enosburg have shared fields and courts for years, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.



The sisters earned Athlete of the Week for their solid performances during last week’s games, combining both offensive and defensive skills to help the Hornets winning streak continue.



During the week of September 23rd to 28th, Sophie scored seven goals in three games.



“Sophie’s a natural competitor; she wants to win,” said Enosburg varsity girls head coach Jason Hart. “She has high goals and puts in the work to reach those goals.”



While Sophie is dominating offensively, Hannah is doing her part on defense.



“Sophie is a dominant player on the field and Hannah is an impact player on the field,” said Hart. “Hannah distinguishes herself with her leadership on and off the field.



“She’s is a vocal leader; she always motivates and encourages, organizes, and manages logistics in practice and games.”



Hart noted that both Hannah and Sophie have mutual affection and respect for each other.



“They never try to one-up each other with achievements,” said Hart, “but they push each other as no one else can–battling for the ball on the field in practice. It’s fun to watch and it helps them both get better.”



Hart, who teaches at Enosburg High School, has had both of the girls in classes.



“In every context I’ve had them in they are respectful, decent human beings,” said Hart, “and that is more important than anything they do on the soccer field.”



Hannah and Sophie Burns hug each other after the Enosburg homecoming win this fall. Photo: Ruthie Laroche

The girls were happy to chat about their relationship and the roles they play on the team.



“We are so close with each other that playing together benefits the team,” said Hannah. “We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and we are always aware of each other on the field.”



“Recently, I accidentally passed the ball to the other team and they dribbled through,” said Sophie. “Hannah stopped the offensive players and made sure the other team didn’t score.”



Sophie’s scoring has improved a lot this season, and she credits that to learning to follow her shot and be more aggressive to the ball. Hannah noted that Sophie’s feet also played a part in her success.



“We found out that she’s stronger with her left foot,” said Hannah. “She’s is a little ambidextrous.”



Coach Hart took the reigns of the girls’ varsity team last year. Both Burns girls have enjoyed playing for him.



“He has such a connection with us and he’s so funny,” said Hannah. “We bond with him so well, and he fits right in.”



“This year, he knows our strengths and weaknesses, and he makes sure that we push our limits,” said Sophie.

Hannah, the older of the two, will be graduating in the spring, bringing big changes for Sophie in both soccer and basketball.



“I don’t know what I’m going to do next year without her on my teams,” said Sophie.



Hannah responded with a smile and a word of reassurance.



“I’ll be at UVM, so I’ll be at most of your games.”



Thanks to hard work and dedication in the classroom, Hannah earned the Green and Gold Scholarship to UVM.



“My mom got the letter and brought it to practice; she handed it to me and started crying,” said Hannah. “So, I kind of knew what it was, but it was still a shock.”



“I’m going to try to fill her shoes, but it’s not going to be easy,” said Sophie. “I’m so proud of her–she’s worked so hard!”



The two girls had wise advice for siblings sharing a school and athletic team.



“Use your sibling to your benefit and don’t take them for granted. Having Hannah around allows me to practice skills at home with someone my age,” said Sophie. “We can help each other get better and focus on working together.”



“Know your boundaries,” said Hannah, “and use the bond and connection you have on the field because if you do, it will benefit your team.”