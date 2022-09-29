Enosburg senior Danny Antillon has been a consistent presence in the Hornets' offense this season. Most recently, he scored two goals and had an assist in Enosburg's 5-0 win over Blue Mountain.
Q&A with Danny Antillon
What have you enjoyed about stepping into a leadership role this season? After losing so many seniors from last year's team, being a leader was something I knew I would have to take up this year. I'd say the thing I enjoy most seeing how much improvement our team has made. We have a lot of young players this year, and during pre-season, I didn’t really know what to expect of our performance. We’ve started out strong, though, and have had a promising first half of the season.
How does this year's team work together to compete? We all know we have our work cut out for us to have a successful run at playoffs this year. There are tough teams in our division, and we need to be ready for them when playoffs arrive; I think that’s what's helping us compete every single day.
What part of the game of soccer do you enjoy most, and why? Scoring goals and winning games, obviously! Jokes aside, I love the team-building aspect of soccer. What separates a good team from a great team is team chemistry, and our team genuinely likes being around each other.
Hornets coach Randy Swainbank: Danny has taken on a leadership role this year, and he's the type of player that leads through example. He has a very high work rate in both practice and games and four years of varsity experience as a starter, including last season's State Championship run. The Blue Mountain game was a continuation of the way Danny has played all season. He tends to control much of the tempo of our games through his field vision, distribution, and runs out of midfield. On Friday, he had two goals and an assist and created many other scoring opportunities for our other guys.
