BFA-Fairfax junior Ava Ardovino picked up right where she left off in 2022, leading the team’s offense and creating opportunities for her teammates. Her on-field leadership helped the Bullets secure early-season wins.
Q&A with Ava Ardovino.
How do you feel this team is building on last season's success? We lost a couple seniors last year, but we still have a talented group. Going into this season, we’re continuing to build on our possession of the ball and communication on the field. Our returning players have helped guide the upcoming players with hopes to see the same success this season as the last.
What are your goals personally and for the team for 2023? My goal for this year, as always, is to bring 110 percent effort to both games and practices and help create positive opportunities for our team. I hope to keep up our success throughout this season!
What keeps your passion for the game alive year in and year out? Each year I go into the season looking forward to the competitive environment of the game. I love everything about it from the tactics, techniques, and athletic qualities required to play and the connection the game creates between teammates and the community.
Bullets’ coach Bill Ormerod: Ava is a highly skilled and dynamic player with big play making ability and deceptive speed. As a junior, she’s a third-year varsity player and an integral part of our team’s success, both off and on the field.
Year after year, Ava’s game has continued to improve. For her junior season, Ava has picked up where she ended her record breaking 2022 campaign (breaking the BFA-Fairfax scoring record of 56 goals in her final game last season). Through our first game and a half, she has scored four goals on eight shots. She’s a fierce competitor who’s a consistent contributor on offense despite spending most of her time on the field marked by one or two defenders. She always presents an outlet option to relieve pressure on our defense and to start a counterattack on turnovers.
Ava uses her experiences as a club player to help her varsity teammates elevate their game, and our entire team’s play and to point out and exploit offensive opportunities. During practices, she frequently pairs with new players.
Ava’s an exciting player to watch on the field, and I’m fortunate to have had the opportunity to be one of her high school coaches during her interscholastic athletic journey. I can’t wait to see what new milestones she’ll set during the remainder of her high school career.
