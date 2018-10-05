Paul B. Ashline, son of Cathy Potvin and Paul J. Ashline of Swanton, and Sada Koslowski, daughter of Gerald Koslowski of St Albans, and Tiffanie and Jeffrey Towle of Highgate Springs have bee married.

Both Paul and Sada went to high school at Missisquoi Valley Union where they first started dating over nine years ago. Paul went to college at Vermont Tech and Sada continued her education at Cazenovia College in New York. They both have recently bought their first home together in Highgate where the wedding ceremony and reception took place. The wedding was officiated by Kristine Stell.