ST. ALBANS – Ashley Bernadette Simard a lifelong resident of this area passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family, following a long battle with Rett Syndrome.

Ashley had an amazing smile and warrior strength despite the obstacles she faced. She was a princess and beautiful beyond words. She touched the lives of many and every encounter and interaction with others left a lasting imprint on their hearts. She was a silent angel and a teacher without words, who taught others about acceptance and unconditional love.

Ashley was born in Burlington, Vt., on June 18, 1988, the daughter of Robert Simard and Lisa Weaver. Ashley was 31 years old.

She was a 2010 graduate of Bellows Free Academy.

Survivors include her mother, Lisa Weaver of St. Albans; her father, Robert Simard and his wife, Darlene, of Swanton; her brother, Grant Simard and his fiancée, Kellie Forsyth, of Virginia and grandmother, Sally Champagne and her husband Norman Campbell of Florida.

Ashley is also survived by her aunts and uncles, Jeffrey Weaver, Barbara Butterworth, Ghislaine and Jay Manning, Micheline Simard, Louise Farrah, Gerard Simard, several cousins and her close friends, Jessica and Cate Rogers, Jeanette Rose, Darrin Ries and Fred Holmes, as well as her caregivers, Susan Bessette, Debra Harris, Michelle Landon, Amanda Murray and Iesha Murray.

Ashley was pre-deceased by her grandparents, Noel and Rollande Simard and her uncle, Tony Farrah.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Franklin County Home Health Agency, especially Jeanne Dube, for the care and support given to Ashley and her family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 27th, at 2:00 PM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Joseph Ikegbunam as celebrant. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. A reception will follow at 22 Murray Drive, St. Albans.

To send Ashley’s family a message of condolence, kindly go to her online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Miss B may be made to the Rett Syndrome Research Trust at https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-ashley-bernadette-simard or 67 Under Cliff Road, Trumbull, CT. 06611.

Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that primarily affects females. It is caused by a single gene mutation that leads to the underproduction of an important brain protein. It is the leading genetic cause of severe impairment in girls. Most cannot speak, walk or use their hands.