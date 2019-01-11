In this Messenger file photo, a reception takes place at the Artist in Residence gallery on Main Street.

ST. ALBANS CITY – After a few years of renting its current space, the Artist in Residence Cooperative Gallery is looking to make its Main Street home a little more permanent.

The gallery has organized itself as a nonprofit and launched a capital campaign to fund the purchase of its current home at 10 South Main Street, a two-story building currently owned by St. Albans City.

Their capital campaign, raised to afford a $29,000 down-payment for the building, began last fall, according to Paule Gingras, the president of Artist in Residence’s board of directors. The gallery’s expecting to pay for the rest of the purchase through a loan secured through the People’s Trust Company, she said.

Currently, Gingras said Artist in Residence has raised about a third of that $29,000 down-payment, largely through personal donations from businesses and individuals in the community.

“It’s a community gallery,” Gingras said. “It’s not just for local artists to display and sell their artwork, but it’s the community gallery… so the community supports us.”

The city has owned the building since completing its reconstruction following a 2011 accident that saw a manure truck skid through the building and render it uninhabitable.

According to the city’s Director of Operations and Business Management Marty Manahan, the city had always intended to sell the building. “Our intention all along was to try to sell the property and not hang onto it,” Manahan said.

When hearing that the city was ready to sell the building, Gingras said she brought the idea of purchasing it before Artist in Residence’s governing board of directors. The decision to purchase was, according to Gingras, unanimous.

“I think it could be here for years,” Gingras said. “As long as the community supports it and wants it around, it could be here for years. That’s why it’d be good to own the building – no one will raise our rent and no one will kick us out.”

Gingras said the city’s been patient with the gallery, allowing them to gradually raise the funds they’d need for an initial down-payment on the building. Manahan confirmed this, saying that the city’s administration is eager to keep the gallery downtown.

“Artist in Residence has been a tenant for a couple of years, and they’re a great tenant to have downtown,” Manahan said. “We’ve been patient because it’s going to take them a little while… but it was really important to the administration and the council that Artist in Residence continue to be a vibrant business downtown.”

