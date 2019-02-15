From All Breed Rescue:

Sweet Artie wants nothing more than a loving, quiet home! Artie arrived recently and has been slow to warm up to new people. Once he knows you though, he’s got the sweetest cuddles and the happiest tail wag. Artie could use a calm family with patience to let him open up! Feel he could be the right fit for you? Fill out an application on our website and stop in to meet him!

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Artie. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com.