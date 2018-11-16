FRANKLIN- Mr. Arthur T. Anthony, age 55, passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, Nov. 11, 2018 at the Northwestern Medical Center. He was born in Plattsburgh, July 6, 1963, son of Robert and Rose (Campbell) Anthony. He attended school at the Northeast Clinton School District. He worked for many years as an auto body technician for Paquin Motors. He married Rhonda Ballantine, Aug. 14, 1994. Art enjoyed watching and going to car races, playing poker, working on cars, cook outs, having bonfires and listening to music.

Art is survived by his wife Rhonda of Franklin, his mother Rose Anthony of Rouses Point, N.Y., his children, Cory Ballantine of St. Albans, Erica Ballantine of Franklin, and Logan Anthony of Franklin, his granddaughter Ada Bourbeau of Franklin, his siblings, Gail Martin and her husband Brad of Rouses Point, N.Y., Cathy Tedford and her husband Ted, Robin Manor and her husband Larry, Barbara Manor and Randy Anthony all of Champlain, N.Y., and Scott Anthony and his wife Michelle of Rouses Point. Art was predeceased by his father Robert Anthony, his maternal grandparents Dugan and Lucille Campbell, paternal grandparents Herman and Viola Anthony, his uncle Gary Campbell, brother-in-law Gary Manor, and cousin Ricky Campbell.

A Celebration of Art’s life will be held Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 at 12 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Swanton. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with his family at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.