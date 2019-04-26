FAIRFAX — Arthur James Powell, 87, of Altoona, FL, formerly of Fairfax, Vt., passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. He was born in Mine Hill, NJ. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War. Arthur was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Umatilla, Fla.; American Legion, Post 0021; a member and past Master of the Masonic Lodge #72 in Williston, Vt.; past Worthy Patron Order of the Eastern Star; past State Dad of the order of DeMolay; and member of the Korean War Veterans of America, Post #169.

While living in New Jersey, Art was a volunteer fireman and past Chief of the Mine Hill Fire Department. After moving to Vermont, Art remained very active in emergency medical services acting as EMT and President of Fairfax Rescue Squad. Art was an active outdoorsman, loved spending time in the woods hunting, fishing, and camping. He passed that love onto his children and grandchildren. In Florida, he was very active in the KWVA Post#169.

He is survived by his partner, Judy Stemen; daughters, Nancy (Jack) O’Brien, Barbara (Craig) Collins, Janet (Steven) Noyes, Linda Lee; son David (Judy) Powell; niece, Jane Smith; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Powell; and his sister Margaret Smith.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 1–3 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. at the Day Funeral Home in Randolph. A committal service with military honors will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center, VT. In Lieu of flowers, contributions in Art’s memory may be made to KWVA of Lake County, Post #169 – 2075 Callaway Drive – The Villages, Fla. 32162. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfunerals.com. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.