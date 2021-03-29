Vermont enjoys four official seasons each year but also struggles through an additional bout with mud season. It’s that exacting time between winter thaw and spring growth when just about anything is likely to go wrong.
The Green Mountain Club, with headquarters in Waterbury Center, advertises as well as cautions against outdoor activities during this time of year. They also have a list of suggested hikes on their website.
If you’re considering enjoying nature, The GMC asks to protect the fragile alpine tundra and prevent soil erosion by staying off trails during mud season. They also caution about specific popular hiking trails, stating: “The sensitive alpine vegetation on the summits of Mt. Mansfield and Camel’s Hump are most vulnerable to damage.”
Some guidelines they offer include:
- Walk through the mud, not around it.
- Hike in the lower elevation hardwood forest with southern exposure.
- Avoid the spruce-fir forests at higher elevations.
For first time drivers — if you do have to go out for a cruise — Mike Kollman, president of the Vermont Towing Association, recommends to try and get familiar, or ask people that have lived here, how they handle driving situations.
“Mud is actually worse than snow because there are not a lot of options. At least if you’re on ice, you can chain your tires up,” he says.
But the absolute worst area to be is lower lying areas.
“You can be on top of a hill of a dirt road and it’s nice and dry but when you start heading down that hill that’s when the water starts to congregate and that’s when you have to be the most cautious,” Kollman said.
Kollman recommends that if you find yourself bogged down the first thing to do is to avoid stopping.
“In snowmobiling we have the term, ‘When in doubt, power out.’ That’s basically the only savior in mud is, don’t stop,” he said.
If you continue to experience trouble and you can exit the vehicle try to get solid material under your tires.
“Whether it be rock or stones, gravel or a hard material go for it. The concept is to get on top of the mud,” he said.
And don’t panic.
“Just be mindful of your surroundings and how deep the mud actually is. Mud season is that time of year we the simple task of making it home after w day of work becomes a challenge. By all means, don’t be afraid to call a tow,” he said.
