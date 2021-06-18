After a year of hiatus due to the global pandemic, Independence Day celebrations are back with a bang...literally!
The Messenger has your guide to where you can celebrate the nation's birthday.
Saint Albans Town
Saint Albans Bay Day at Bay Park is back July 3 this year after being cancelled last year due to pandemic restrictions.
The full day event will begin with the annual Great Race Triathalon (3-mile run, 12-mile bike, 3-mile paddle) and continue throughout the rest of the day with live music, food and even a volleyball tournament.
There will be music by Troy Millete and Trio at 2 p.m., Dirty Looks at 4:30 p.m. and Glass Onion at 7 p.m.
Fireworks will commence at dusk.
Stowe
Travel over to Stowe for the annual “Old Fashioned Fourth of July,” complete with a parade on Main Street and live music by the local Maple Run Band. The day completes with food, more live music and fireworks at the Fourth of July Celebration at Mayo Events Field.
Milton
Milton’s Fourth of July Celebrations will be complete with a parade, BBQ, food trucks and fireworks at Bombardier Park!
Jeffersonville
The Cambridge Area Rotary is holding a themed Independence Day parade. This year the theme is Superheroes, featuring teachers, nurses, and front-line workers.
The parade will be followed by the singing of the National Anthem and an Awards Ceremony for the best floats.
Later in the evening, Smuggler’s Notch Resort is hosting a Firemen’s Barbecue on the Village Green where all proceeds go to benefit the local fire department. At dusk, enjoy a fireworks display against the backdrop of the Green Mountains.
Burlington
Burlington is having a night of music and fireworks down at Waterfront Park. Starting at 5 p.m. the park will be populated with food vendors and Brazilian dance music.
At 6 p.m. the Entertainment Stage will open up with music by Pontoon and will continue at 8 p.m. when Francesca Blanchard takes the stage.
Fireworks will commence at 9:30 p.m.
The website notes that parking by the Waterfront is very limited. Event-goers are being encouraged to park at UVM’s Gutterson Fieldhouse. GMT busses will be running from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., shuttling people down to the Waterfront for free. Bus-riders must wear a mask while on the bus.
Colchester
Colchester will be kicking off their 4th of July Celebrations with a parade beginning at Colchester High School at 10 a.m. In addition, Bayside Beach will have lifeguards on duty from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those who want to swim.
Bayside Park will be populated with Food Trucks from 5 p.m. to close and fireworks will go off at dusk from the Bayside Softball Field. Fireworks goers are encouraged to park at Colchester High School, Colchester Middle School or the Malletts Bay School.
