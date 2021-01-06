RICHFORD — A newly-listed farmhouse on VT Route 105 could be in the perfect price range for a larger family, or a smaller one seeking more space.
This five-bedroom house located at 1568 St. Albans Road in Richford just hit the market, being listed by Dianna Benoit Kittell of the Clarity Real Estate Team for $219,000.
The home has an open floor plan with plenty of storage space, two full bathrooms, natural wood trim and a spacious garage that has doors on both sides. A relaxing three-season porch allows you to soak up the countryside, as does the back deck.
Built in 1800, this 2,038 square foot house sits on two acres of land that are right across the road from the Missisquoi River and about 40 minutes away from downtown St. Albans. It has a washer and dryer hookup, and the kitchen comes equipped with a dishwasher, electric range, refrigerator, and plenty of beautiful counter space.
If bought at the asking price, with a 20% down payment of $43,800 and a 30-year fixed mortgage with an interest rate at 4.25%, the new homeowners would pay an estimated $862 per month.
To see the full listing, visit diannabenoit.kw.com and search MLS number 4843134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.