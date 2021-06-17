Summer is officially here and with it comes the age old tradition of summer camps. From day camps to sports camps, the Messenger has your guide to some camps happening this summer that are still open for registration.
Saint Albans Recreation Day Camp
The St. Albans Recreation Day Camp has moved to a new location at the Hard’ack Recreation Area, allowing for lots of fun including fields, miles of trails, disc golf, gaga ball, and fantastic arts and craft projects for kids ages 6 to 12, according to the St. Albans Rec website.
The camp goes from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Week 1 - June 16 to June 18 (Wed to Fri)
Week 2 - June 21 to June 25
Week 3 - June 28 to July 2
Week 4 - July 5 to July 9
Week 5 - July 12 to July 16
Week 6 - July 19 to July 23
Week 7 - July 26 to July 30
Week 8 - August 2 to August 6
Week 9 - August 9 to August 13
Cost:
5 DAYS/WEEK - $185 Residents/$250 Non-Residents
4 DAYS/WEEK - $165 Residents/$225 Non-Residents
3 DAYS/WEEK - $135 Residents/$200 Non-Residents
2 DAYS/WEEK - $105 Residents/$150 Non-Residents
Registration for the camp is always available as long as there is space available at the camp and you can register for all the weeks you want and pay for only one week at the time of registration.
Voltage Summer Soccer Camp
The Voltage Summer Soccer Camp offers an opportunity for athletes ages 5 to 14 to learn and enjoy many aspects of soccer from instructors who are all former professional players, according to the St. Albans Recreation website.
The camp is split into two sessions, one in July and the other in August. The first session takes place at the Hard’ack Recreation Area and the second at the Collins Perley Sports Complex.
Session 1 - July 5 to July 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Session 2 - August 16 to August 20 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Cost:
$125 for first child and $115 for each additional child. Non-Residents will pay $140
Each child will receive a camp T-shirt and soccer ball.
Vermont Voltage Soccer Camp - Residential/Overnight Camp
Athletes ages 10 to 17 will train up to three times a day at the camp as well as learn recovery training, receive nutritional guidance, and learn overall healthy habits at the Overnight Voltage Soccer Camp, according to the Saint Albans Recreation website.
“Players literally eat, sleep, and breathe soccer all week long at our one-of-a-kind state-of-the-art facility,” reads the description on the St. Albans Recreation website.
The camp will take place at the Bennington Sports Center from July 25 to July 30.
Cost:
$625 Residential and Non-Residential
Registration takes place on Sunday at 6:00 and pick up is that next Friday at noon.
Football Clinic with Coach K
Athletes grades 5 to 12 will train from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays with Andrew Knapp, aka Coach K, who has worked with the Milton High School Varsity Team as well as at BFA St. Albans, according to the Saint Albans Recreation website.
The camp is open to Offensive and Defensive backs.
The camp will take place at the Collins Perley Rink turf field from June 23rd to August 13th.
Cost:
$120 Residential/$179 Non Residential
Multi Sport Camp - Little Squirts
Campers ages 4-5 will receive an introduction into a variety of different sports including but not limited to Hockey, Baseball, Soccer, Tennis, Lacrosse, and Basketball, according to the St. Albans Recreation website.
The camp will take place from August 2 to August 6, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Barlow Community Center Softball/Baseball Field.
The website emphasizes that fun is the primary driver of the camp.
Cost:
$69 Residential/$89 Non-Residential
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.