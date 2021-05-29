Why he’s in the news: Prouty received a plaque in his honor Saturday in front of the store that he owned and operated as Prouty IGA for years. The plaque was dedicated by Gordon Winters, owner of Winter’s and Ace Hardware, which is now housed in the building that was formerly Prouty IGA.
About his background: Prouty was born in Swanton and graduated from Swanton High School in 1948 and Becker Junior College in Worcester MA in 1951, with a degree in Merchandising. He served two years in the U.S. Marine Corps and then on Jan. 1st 1954 he entered the family business. In 1972 Prouty told a Vermont newspaper, “In 1915 my grandfather bought out Mr. Hurribut. My father eventually went into the business with his father. This is his 50th year, and he’s 74. He’s just as interested in the business as when he started. He’s in here every day of the week.” Prouty expanded his business to the nearby Champlain Theatre beginning work in the Spring of 1965. He operated Prouty IGA into the 1990s.
Hobbies and other interests: The 1977 article says Prouty’s favorite recreation was to spend a few hours boating or skiing with his family, or to immerse himself in school board, Chamber of Commerce, Swanton Summer Festival, American Legion or other civic group activities. He has been active in hospital fund raising efforts and downtown development among other things. “It is a variation from the business routine,” he said at the time,”And it relaxes my mind to go from one area to the other.”
In his own words: When asked Saturday what Prouty thought his legacy was he said,”Helping the community the best I could.” But Prouty said his biggest accomplishment was,”Probably taking care of my family and running the business and being successful.”
