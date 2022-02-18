ENOSBURG FALLS — Three windows are boarded up in the Enosburg Opera House, but by June they will be home to glistening windows of hand-carved stained glass soldered by Enosburg’s own Ben Weed.
“I grew up watching my dad, and it’s just something I learned how to do,” Weed told the Messenger. “[And] some of these panels are just falling apart.”
Weed was not originally trained in the art of stained glass. Actually, he went to school for automotive repair, but was never fully satisfied with what he did. Years ago, he put down the tire iron in favor of a soldering one and never looked back.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Enosburg Opera House sat vacant for the past two years, save for a few dedicated professionals like Kim Airoldi, the Opera House’s office manager and marketing executive.
Together, she and Board of Directors Chair Suzanne Hull-Casavant worked quietly to bring the Opera House back to its place of former glory, revitalizing the website and planning for the upcoming performance season.
Where there had once been theater, improvisation, concerts and dances there was an empty stage and cracked window panes, and the loudest sounds that could be heard were footsteps echoing in the vast, hollow space.
But not for much longer: after receiving a $50,000 grant to help revitalize the space, the team at the Opera House set to work finding someone who could bring life and light back to the beloved building.
That someone turned out to be Weed, a local contractor and craftsman who happens to be one of the few makers in the state who knows his way around stained glass windows.
“It’s a great space,” Weed said. “Some of these windows just needed a little bit of attention, and I knew I could help with that.”
The last three of the massive stained glass windows have been removed and are now being repaired in Weed’s shop downtown.
Hull-Cassavant said with the help of Airoldi and Weed, the Opera House is on the precipice of a resurrection. With new windows, a new marketing strategy and renewed efforts by the Friends of the Enosburg Opera House, the arts will flourish in the northern Vermont town.
Windows once broken are being remade, and the ticket office is gearing up for a festive performance season in the hopes that crowds from around the state will flock to town.
The Opera House was built in 1892 and once hosted everything from basketball tournaments to school promenades.
Weed said he recalls his grandfather telling him about the basketball matches held in the great room of the house, whose floors still have the handles that nets were attached to. The nets protected the stained glass windows from free flying basketballs that might crack the panes, and most of the original glass stands intact today.
Once a gathering place for performers and athletes alike, the Opera House has teams of people still rooting for its return.
Hull-Cassavant said this year has a growing list of events planned, including a March 18 performance by Prydein, a Celtic rock band, accompanied by the Phoenix House food truck and drinks provided by McClurg’s Scottish pub across the street.
“This place was a center for the arts once,” Hull-Cassavant said.
With the help of the Friends of the Enosburg Opera House, it seems that the old Opera House will be that hub once again. Hull-Cassavant said she envisioned hallways filled with local art, craft shows and even events like baby showers and wedding receptions.
“The Opera House is one of seven in Vermont,” she said. “We have to keep them alive.”
