MONTGOMERY — Just five minutes away from Jay Peak is a sizable and quaint chalet that would make you feel like you’re constantly living at a vacation rental.
Or, it could be a perfect property for an entrepreneur looking to rent it out to skiers in the winter and nature lovers the rest of the year.
The home at 1270 Mountain Road in Montgomery is listed by Armand Chevrier of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Vermont Realty Group/Enosburg, and is on the market for $400,000. Built in 1967, it sits on 10 acres of land and has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Calming streams run nearby, and an overhanging deck provides stellar views of a small pond and the forest. The house comes with a wood shed and an insulated work shop that has a wood stove. Inside, there’s an open kitchen upstairs and an entertainment room on the main floor that’s big enough for a pool table.
Additional details:
- 2,175 square feet
- Gravel driveway
- 9 total rooms
- 1 full bathroom and 1 three-quarter bathroom
- Septic sewer system
- Cedar exterior with log siding and asphalt shingles
- Electric water heater
- Dug well water source
To see the full listing, visit vtregroup.com and search listing number 4619642.
