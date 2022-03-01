ENOSBURG FALLS — Downtown Enosburg has some big summer plans that could potentially include a three-month weekday concert series complete with local food trucks.
“It’s a way to promote community,” said Shawna Lovelette, member of the Enosburg Business Association. “It’s a free event and a way to use the space. We have this beautiful park in the village, and we need to use it more.”
During last week’s Village trustees meeting, Lovelette proposed the idea of bringing a local concert to the Lincoln Park Green in June, July and August. Though there are no hard plans set in motion yet, the proposition has been well-received.
“The board of trustees is very excited at the prospect and gave their blessing,” Lovelette said. “I think people are excited to come out with their families and enjoy our park … Hopefully this inspires more organizations to work together and bring more people to town.”
Along with a performer for the evening, Lincoln Park would have several local food trucks parked around the center for locals to enjoy good food and drink on the days when most restaurants in the area are closed: Monday or Tuesday.
The prospective project aims to bring people from outside of the town, as well as locals, to Lincoln Park where the doughboy statue resides. Ideally, there will be two to three food trucks parked just outside of the park where music goers can grab a bite, cop a squat and enjoy an Enosburg sunset to the tunes of a local minstrel.
While projects are many on the dockets of Franklin County towns, Enosburg shares a common goal with her neighbors: locals say it’s time to bring people back together again.
Like in many other small towns across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic put a significant strain on communal activities in Enosburg Falls. Suddenly, shows, concerts and productions were put on hold.
But like many of its fellow communities, Lovelette said Enosburg never lost sight of community turn-out. Rather, the COVID-19 shut-down gave residents time to think: what new event could bring a community together?
“We want people to be excited to come out with their families and enjoy some good music and some good food after the workday,” Lovelette said.
While the pandemic has weighed heavily on minds as far as safety and education is concerned, Lovelette said the spacing and gathering restrictions implemented by the state and nation had another peculiar effect. They inspired locals — especially members of smaller communities like Enosburg Falls — to realize what it was about their neighbors, friends and allies that they treasured most. They missed gathering, celebrating, dancing and picnicking with one another, listening to local music on the village lawn and sharing in the bliss of a soft, sunny afternoon.
It was the little things, Lovelette said, that became even more important.
“I think back to March of 2020, and I can remember my daughter who was a senior at Easter, sitting outside, six feet apart in the parking lot, with her friends to have some kind of social involvement,” Lovelette recalled. “You realize what is really important. It really changes your perspective for sure.”
While the village has not decided for sure whether they will put their eggs entirely in the summer concert series basket, Lovelette — a veteran from the Enosburg Business Association from 2007 and on — said she’s confident that, one way or another, this series will manifest. She remembered days pre-COVID when the Enosburg Opera House would have their spring and Christmas shows and to cherished times when everyone was allowed to gather together.
Those days are needed, Lovelette said. And a summer concert series could be just the ticket.
“It’s just an opportunity for everyone to come back and be together again,” Lovelette said. “We all have realized the importance of that … Wouldn’t it be nice [to hear music in the streets] and see each other [on any given day?] So far, there’s a lot of excitement about this.”
