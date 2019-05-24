ST. ALBANS – Mr. Armand (Ardie) H. Baillargeon Jr, age 77, died Saturday May 4, 2019, at his home. He was born in Putnam, Conn. on November 27, 1941, the son of late Armand and Julia (Olivier) Baillargeon, Sr.

Armand retired from IBM in 1997, and prior to that managed sales and services for Singer Sewing Machine Stores at several Vermont locations to include St. Albans and Burlington.

He married Jo-Ann F. Hibbard on June 22, 1962 who predeceased him on December 22, 2011.

He is survived by his four children and their spouses, Tina and Robert Viens of Derry, N.H., Kim and William Manahan of St. Albans, Scott Baillargeon of Colchester, and Lisa and Paul Laroe of Swanton, and nine grandchildren, Patrick, Jess, Mark, Kiley, Nick, Jenna, Kaity-Jo, Collin, and Lauren, as well as his godson, Jason Baillargeon and his wife, June. He is also survived by his brother and sisters and their spouses, Daniel and Wanda Baillargeon, Jeanne and Russell Westcott, Leona Nicholas, Polly and Rod O’Connor, Janet and David Bean.

Besides his wife, he also was predeceased by his sister, Loretta Trapanier and brother-in-law, Edward Nicholas.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St Albans. Memorials may be made to Franklin Grand Isle Community Action/CVOEO (Food Pantries).

Assisting Armand’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.