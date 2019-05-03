SWANTON – Arlene S. Vosburg, a lifelong area resident, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Franklin County Rehab Center surrounded by her loving family.

Arlene was born in St. Albans on January 13, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Florence (Wilcox) Sheehan. She was 89 years old.

On June 9, 1951, she married Norman S. Vosburg. Norman predeceased her on August 26, 2017.

Arlene met Norman while they were working at Krupp’s Auto Body, she as a dispatcher, he as an auto body mechanic.

On November 1, 1958, they moved to the Bushey Road where Norman farmed and Arlene nurtured the children.

Arlene is survived by her daughters, Norma (James) Manley of New Bern, N.C., Patricia (Lee) Spaulding of St. Albans and son Mark (Cecile) Vosburg of Swanton, as well as her grandchildren, Matthew (Liane) Spaulding of Georgia, Vt.; Benjamin Spaulding of San Diego, Calif.; Sara Vosburg of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Emily Vosburg, of Durham, N.C.

She is also survived by her sister, Thelma Goodnow of Concord, N.H.; her sisters-in-law, Pauline (Neil) Mazza of Washington, N.C. and Joyce Vosburg of New Milford, Conn., as well as two nieces and two nephews and their families.

Arlene’s family would like to thank the staff at Franklin County Rehab Center for the care and support given to Arlene and her family.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday May 8, 2019 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery, Lake Road, St. Albans.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jim Bashaw Fund, c/o Northwestern Medical Center, Community Relations Office, 133 Fairfield Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.

To send the Vosburg family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.