MONTPELIER — Fish and Wildlife says even though it’s a rare occurrence to see a bear in the city, recent activity should make residents more aware of the animals.
Multiple accounts of a bear sighting in St. Albans earlier this month left some residents startled.
The bear, thought to be a 2.5-year-old black bear, was first seen on High Street.
“Usually we encourage people to keep trash picked up and secured. There’s really no wild food, so they are probably searching for whatever they can get,” says Lt. Carl Wedin with Vermont Fish and Wildlife.
Karen Marie Peltier, owner of the Back Inn Time Bed & Breakfast on Fairfield Street, says the animal entered their yard destroying their custom built gate and bird feeder.
Peltier says this is her second experience with the animal.
"I looked up in the tree to see if it had possibly gone up there. I think it just stood up on its hind legs to reach the wiring for the bird feeder and snapped it,” says Peltier.
Wedin says that usually if they’re in a residential area, bears are attracted to something there.
“Usually we don’t relocate the bear. We try to take measures to deter it. We recommend to get a bear proof dumpster or a welcome proof mat. When they try to step on it spikes on the mat will cause them pain and they will stay away,” he says.
He says that if you see a bear it’s probably not going to stay there.
“It’s probably going to move on,” says Wedin, but just in case, "Don't feed dogs or pets outside, don't store grain outside, secure bird feeders. If you're still having trouble you can put up an electric fence or solar operating system."
But don't approach bears in the wild, he says.
"Don't corner it. If you see one, make loud nosies and don't provoke it," he said.
Since last week’s incidents there have been no other sightings reported, according to Wedin.
