RICHFORD — An online fundraiser has been set up for a Richford woman and her two brothers who lost their home in a fire this weekend.
Firefighters from Richford, Enosburg and Berkshire responded to the the call at 26 Brook St. at 10 p.m. Saturday night.
Andy Pond with the Richford Fire Department says that by the time they arrived the house was consumed by flames.
“It was fully engulfed when we got there and we’ve just been back this morning cleaning up. I had fire investigators up here the next morning and it’s undetermined what exactly caused it,” says Pond.
He says that the homeowners were frantically trying to get ahold of 911 on the US side of the border and they kept being connected with the Canadian 911 service. Consequently, it took about 20 minutes before first responders were notified.
“It’s so close to Canada and they couldn’t hit the tower here in town. It happens all the time,” says Pond.
“We had a portable pump connected up and we had a line set up just spraying on it to keep it wet. If I had to estimate there were probably 20 to 25 firefighters," Pond said.
Friends have set up a GoFundMe online fundraiser to benefit the family that lived in the house, which consists of Tia Gebo and her two brothers.
One friend said that Tia had worked hard to purchase the house on her own and even went back to get her diploma two years ago. The GoFundMe site says they lost everything in the fire.
“She is a sweet heart, has the biggest heart and has worked hard to get everything she has,” said the friend, who chose not to be identified.
This is the second house fire in the same area within the last month.
The previous blaze happened on April 10 and destroyed a house less than 2 miles away. Pond says that while they think the cause for that fire was electrical, it’s still undetermined and that the two fires don’t seem to be connected at this time.
“What I’m really seeing right now is that it’s probably coincidental. That’s why I had the fire investigators up there to make sure," he says.
One firefighter was injured in the blaze. He was taken to the hospital but has since been released.
