FNESU Superintendent Lynn Cota says that the leveling off of infections connected to students and staff in the district is enough to prompt a return to normal class starting Wednesday.
Cota took to the district’s Facebook page Monday, saying, ”The grades that are back 4 days a week will attend in person on Thursday and Friday. As we return to our hybrid in-person learning model I’d like to remind everyone about the importance of staying diligent with all of the health and safety measures we have in place."
Grades that are following the A Cohort/B Cohort schedule will use Wednesday as a C day. A Cohort will attend in person on Thursday while B Cohort will attend in person on Friday.
FNESU shut down in February after the Vermont Department of Health reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours and 244 cases in 14 days. The return to normal class coincides with the end of spring break in the district.
Almost a year has passed since the pandemic forced local schools to shift to remote learning. The recent increase in vaccine production, says Cota, has made the light at the end of the tunnel brighter.
"There is hope for a return to a more normal way of life ahead. We’re getting there! As we navigate what lies ahead, let's offer one another grace and understanding," says Cota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.