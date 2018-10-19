RICHFORD

Soccer: Freshman

There was no bigger pair of cleats left to fill than those belonging to the Richford boys soccer goalie, after 3-year starter and senior Colby Coons was forced to sit out the fall while recovering from knee surgery. But Wood stepped into the role, made more challenging by a shortage of experienced players out on the field as well, and in the span of five days helped the Falcons earn their first and second wins of the season. Wood made 10 saves in a 3-1 victory at Craftsbury and seven more in the rematch five days later in Richford, a 6-0 win and his first shutout.