Senior: BFA-St. Albans

Track & Field

With 17 teams on hand to start the indoor season at the University of Vermont’s Gutterson Arena on Dec. 15, Poquette quickly established that the local sprint machine survived the graduation of four state champions last June. The BFA senior kicked off the season with a career-best 6.81 seconds in the Division I 55-meter dash, winning by 4-hundredths of a second in a field of 32.