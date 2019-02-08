Junior- Basketball

Enosburg

Nine points on three straight attempts can change a game, and Benoit’s barrage of 3-pointers did just that at BFA-St. Albans on Tuesday night. The lift the Bobwhites got from Taylor Yates’ midcourt 3 to beat the halftime buzzer faded quickly in the third quarter, when Benoit hit one 3-pointer, another, and then a third in succession to give the Hornets their first lead in a 58-51 victory. Benoit’s game-high 18 points helped EFHS (5-7) win for the third time in four games.