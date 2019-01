Junior

Basketball, Enosburg

Burns led the Hornets to three straight victories to start the new year, scoring 28 of Enosburg’s 109 points in wins over Richford (40-23 Jan. 2), BFA-Fairfax (43-30 Jan. 5), and Milton (26-24 Jan. 8). The junior was the Hornets’ high scorer against Richford with 8 points and Fairfax with 14, and scored 6 in the low-scoring victory at Milton.