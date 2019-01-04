Freshman, Hockey

BFA-St. Albans

The Bobwhites’ struggle to find the net continued but Beauregard came through with all three BFA goals in the two Doc Tulip Tournament games — including both scores Saturday in a 2-1 overtime victory over Spaulding to close the tourney. The freshman gave BFA the lead 4:15 in from Dominic Liscinsky. The Tide evened it in the first minute of the second and it remained scoreless until 53 seconds into the extra frame, when Noah Vincelette set up the winner. Beauregard also scored the Bobwhite goal in a 4-1 loss to Canton, N.Y., on Friday, accounting for half the team’s six goals this season.