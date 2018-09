Enosburg

Volleyball: Senior

Combs was a big reason the Enosburg girls launched Kasey Larson’s varsity coaching career with a dramatic victory. At home against St. Johnsbury Academy, Combs came through with eight kills and four service aces for the Hornets, who needed every one of them to rally for a 2-1 victory in three tight games. St. J won the opening game in overtime, 27-25, but Enosburg tied it with a 25-22 edge in the middle game, and took the win with a 25-23 third game.