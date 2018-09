BFA-Fairfax

Soccer: Junior

Stepping into the biggest of vacant shoes, Deerborn made nine second-half saves to help the Bullets hold on for a tie against Missisquoi on Sept. 6. Deerborn took over in BFA’s goal after the graduation of 4-year starter Isaac Collins, an All-State keeper and two time Messenger Player of the Year. In his second game, Deerborn held the Thunderbirds to one score in a dominant final 40 minutes that saw the visitors earn a 10-to-1 edge in shots.