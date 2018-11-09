Junior: Cross Country

BFA-St. Albans

On a team loaded with talented freshmen, the veteran runner provided leadership on the course and closed out the season with two strong performances in championship meets. Maher shattered his career-best time by 40 seconds with a 17:36 to lead the Bobwhites in the Northern Vermont Athletics Conference Championships at Missisquoi on Oct. 20. And in brutal conditions — 36 degrees and a mix of snow, rain, and sleet — at one of the toughest sites in HS cross country, Maher knocked 19 seconds off his time at Thetford Academy from the Woods Trail Run three weeks earlier to finish 34th in the Division I state championships Oct. 27.