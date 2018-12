Sophomore, Hockey, Missisquoi, #30

The Thunderbirds had a slim edge in chances but a big edge on the scoreboard, thanks in part to Bouchard’s outstanding start to the season between the pipes. The sophomore stopped all 23 Laker shots for a 3-0 shutout at Leddy Park on Dec. 12, including a string of big saves to keep it scoreless in the second period before Hunter Mason gave MVU the lead on the first of his two goals. Braylen Parent added a goal and two assists for the T-Birds in their opener.