Senior, Hockey

BFA-St. Albans

Vincelette had a hand in half the Bobwhites’goals in victories over South Burlington (4-1 Jan. 2) and Rice (4-2 Jan. 5). The senior forward earned three assists against the Green Knights, setting up scores by Owen Bonnette and Cooper Cioffi, who netted two each. In the win over South Burlington, Vincelette set up a goal by Dominic Liscinsky to make it 3-1 late in the third period.