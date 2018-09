BFA-Fairfax

Football: Junior

The Bullets opened the season Aug. 31 with a victory largely thanks to Noah Brock’s big second half at

Springfield, where he scored all four Fairfax/Lamoille touchdowns with a 10-yard catch, two 20-yard runs, and an uplifting 70-yard kickoff return in the 32-12 win. Brock also had a big night on defense, with an interception and a game-sealing fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter.