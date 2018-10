BFA-St. Albans

Golf: Sophomore

Nathan Benoit’s 4-over-par 76 was second-best in the Division I state championships Oct. 10, and led the Bobwhites into the first D-I team golf playoff since 1993 before Champlain Valley Union won the extra hole to defend its title. Rutland’s Logan Broyles led the field with a 74, but Benoit drove BFA into the playoff by coming in below of the entire CVU lineup.