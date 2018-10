Missisquoi

Soccer: Senior

The senior midfielder scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Lamoille on Sept. 19 under the lights in Swanton to finish off a series of MVU Homecoming night games. Bourdeau put MVU ahead with a 20-yard shot with 15 minutes left in the first half, then sealed the win with a goal less than 2 minutes from the horn. In Missisquoi’s first seven games, Bourdeau scored seven of the team’s 12 goals, also netting the lone score in an early 1-0 win.