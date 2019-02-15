Hungerford, Junior, Hockey, BFA-St. Albans

Pick a goalie, any goalie. It matters not when one faces BFA. The alternating Comets have seven shutouts in 13 games, and none of the six teams to score against them has more than one in a game. Building a 12-1 start with five straight shutouts going into this week’s showdown with Essex, BFA’s duo has given up a total of six goals on 228 shots, a save percentage of .974. Hungerford had given up just 4 goals while making 127 saves (96.9%), with a 0.57 goals-against average and four shutouts. Boissoneault has allowed only 2 goals in her six games, with 95 saves on 97 shots (97.9%) and three shutouts, with a GAA of just 0.33.