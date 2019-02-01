Missisquoi

Basketball: Freshman

Langlois scored often and in big moments, outscoring Middlebury on her own and leading the Thunderbirds to their second straight victory, a 40- 17 rout Jan. 19. Langlois’ game-high 18 points included four points during MVU’s 13-0 run to close the first half with a 21-6 lead. After the Tigers closed ground in te third quarter, two offensive rebounds by Langlois put the game away — the first drew a foul and two converted free throws, and the second was put right back in at the buzzer to make it 27-11.