Senior, Hockey

BFA-St. Albans

Playing hard all over the ice, Larrow helped lead the Comets to a comeback victory in the Hanover Holiday Tournament championship game Dec. 29, scoring the third-period winner to beat Essex, 2-1. In the seasion’s first meeting between programs accounting for 17 of the state’s 18 Division I championships, Essex struck first but BFA’s Carolyn Perry tied it in the second. Then Larrow, after blocking a dangerous shot at the other end, got the puck from Peyton Dukas and netted the game-winner with 8:47 remaining as BFA improved to 4-1.