Senior: Basketball

BFA- St. Albans

Laggis ran off three straight double-double efforts as the Comets earned three wins in seven days. The Vermont Basketball Coaches Assn. Dream Dozen honoree scored 42 points and grabbed 33 rebounds in one-sided wins over Burlington, South Burlington, and Rutland (with Caitlyn Dasaro scoring in double figures in all three and Leah Larivee dropping 24 on the Wolves). Laggis started the stretch with a game-high 14 points and 13 rebounds at home against Burlington, had 10 of each against S.B., and scored 18 with another 10 boards vs. the Raiders.