Enosburg

Soccer: Junior

The midfielder led Enosburg to victory over previously undefeated Winooski, setting up three goals and scoring the last in a 4-3 victory to hand the Spartans their first loss since the 2017 semifinals. Choiniere’s serve from 45 yards out set up Kenyon Deso for the first score of the day, his restart from the sideline let to a goal by Brendan Deuso, and a 40-yard free kick eventually bounced to Dylan Pattee to answer Winooski’s first goal of the day. Choiniere took care of what would be the deciding goal himself, placing a 25-yard free