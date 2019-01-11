Missisquoi, Sophomore

Basketball

Unwin helped the Thunderbirds challenge host and eventual tournament champion Lamoille in the Lancers’ holiday tournament Dec. 28, after he and Ethan Creller led the offense in an opening-night victory over BFA-Fairfax. Avenging a loss to the Bullets a week earlier, MVU got 16 points apiece from Unwin and Ethan Creller in the 54-44 win at Lamoille Union. In the final, Unwin scored a game-high 19 points and had 10 rebounds for the T-Birds, who led at halftime before falling, 57-50.