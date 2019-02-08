Senior

Basketball, BFA-Fairfax

Playing to her strength, literally and figuratively, Orton’s efficient approach has resulted in a team-best 49.1% success rate and set her up for the team lead in rebounds as well, with 16 of her 55 giving BFA second chances. Scoring 44 of her 61 points from close range and not putting up a three, the senior is also the co-leader in blocks with 10. On Jan. 22, Orton took over in the fourth quarter to lead BFA past Danville 32-30, netting 8 of her game-high 13 points in the final 8 minutes.