Senior, Basketball

BFA-Fairfax

With the Bullets and Thunderbirds exchanging runs in a back-and-forth third meeting of the season, Haddock helped BFA-Fairfax pull out a 53-49 victory with a disciplined fourth quarter in the post. Playing much of the final period with four fouls, Everett stayed on the court without picking up another whistle to finish off a productive night that included a game-high 15 rebounds and 11 points.