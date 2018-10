Enosburg

Soccer: Sophomore

Helping the Hornets get off to a 4-4 start, Diette scored three goals in a pair of wins last week. Diette was one of three Hornets with a pair of goals each in a 7-1 victory over Richford on Sept. 18, and had Enosburg’s lone goal Sept. 21 in a loss at Oxbow. She has scored five goals in Enosburg’s eight games.