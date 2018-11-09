Junior: Field Hockey

MVU

Facing a quarterfinal challenge from North Country, the Thunderbirds’ control of play didn’t translate into a goal until four minutes into the second half when Cummings followed up her original miss with a huge goal for No. 3 seed Missisquoi, then added an insurance tally (assisted by Rhianna Sweeney and Natalee Harvey) to earn a fourth straight trip to the Division III semifinals. Despite a 1-13 record coming in, the Falcons — who tested MVU (10-2-2) in 1-0 and 2-0 regular-season losses — were one bounce away from taking the lead in the tournament matchup before Cummings struck.