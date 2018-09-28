BFA-St. Albans

Football: Senior

The Bobwhite backfield was down in bodies but not production Sept. 15 at Rutland H.S., where Cioffi scored the last of his three touchdowns with just 16 seconds left to complete a BFA-St. Albans comeback and 29-28 win. A first-quarter injury sent a second frequent ball carrier to the sideline, but Cioffi welcomed the extra work and ran 23 times for 113 yards. Cioffi scored his first TD before halftime, spinning out of a tackle to get BFA within 6 points early in the fourth quarter, and finally diving in from 3 yards out with 16 seconds left to tie it up before Kameron Dunsmore’s extra-point closed out the win.