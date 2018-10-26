BFA-Fairfax

Junior: Soccer

Starting a run of three straight games with a goal, Bushey scored the only goal of the afternoon Oct. 10 to beat Enosburg in a 1-0 cross-county matchup. Three days later, in a 9-0 rout of Winooski (including a hat trick from Autumn Durocher) Bushey scored again as the Bullets won for the sixth time in seven games, moving into position for a home playoff game. The junior would extend her scoring streak to three on Oct. 16 with the equalizer in a 1-1 tie against Richford.