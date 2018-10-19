BFA-St. Albans

Cross Country: Freshman

One of numerous talented freshmen hitting the cross country trails, Bourdeau ran to a top-100 finish in Oct. 6 in the Woods Trail Run, the rare Vermont event that draws athletes from all over New England and New York. Bourdeau was the 16th-fastest ninth-grader, finishing 87th in the field of 621 varsity runners in 22:23, a time that would have placed her 34th in last year’s Division I state meet on the same course. Close behind was another freshman, MVU’s Ruth Brueckner — 98th overall, 21st for freshmen in 22:33. Freshmen Ethan Mashtare and Calvin Storms were second and third for the BFA boys. “I am not sure I have ever had a freshman girls and boys class this good and deep at the same time,” coach Mike Mashtare says.