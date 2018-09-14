BFA-St. Albans

Cross Country: Sophmore

Knocking almost half a minute off her time even in midday heat in the upper 80s, Caitlyn Dasaro led a strong opening effort by the BFA-St. Albans girls in the Essex Invitational on Sept. 1. The sophomore was 23rd overall in 21:47, a year after placing 36th in 22:11. With team coleader, Meredith Mashtare, Dasaro and Calla Bourdeau, Lydia Hodgeman and Emma Menard brought the Comets home fifth among 12 teams, their 148 score a 34-point improvement on 2017’s eighth.