BFA-St. Albans

Nordic Skiing: Senior

Hodgeman turned in a strong fourthplace race in the highly competitive Mt. Mansfield Pursuit at the Jericho Firing Range on Jan. 19, leading BFA’s effort for the third time in as many competitions this season. Hodgeman opened with a second place among 72 skiers in a late-Dec. race in Jericho, and was third out of 107 boys Jan. 5 at Bolton Valley.